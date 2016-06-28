STOCKS SINK: Here's what you need to know

Stocks extended their losses from late last week when Britain’s unexpected vote to leave the European Union cratered global markets.

The pound also fell further against the dollar.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,140.65, -260.10, (-1.49%)

17,140.65, -260.10, (-1.49%) S&P 500: 2,001.07, -36.34, (-1.78%)

2,001.07, -36.34, (-1.78%) Nasdaq: 4,596.22, -111.76, (-2.37%)

4,596.22, -111.76, (-2.37%) WTI crude oil: $46.33, -$1.31 (-2.75%)

$46.33, -$1.31 (-2.75%) US 10-year yield: 1.461% (-0.118)

Additionally:

It may be too early to buy the dip, according to Barclays

Morgan Stanley told clients to buy these stocks post-Brexit

A single paragraph explains why the Supreme Court saw through Texas’ argument in a major abortion case

NOW WATCH: An exercise scientist reveals exactly how long you need to work out to get in great shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.