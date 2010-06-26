Stocks Actually End Higher: Here's What You Need To Know

Well, today was kind of a snooze, as everyone is gripped with World Cup, tennis, and summer fever. But an up day is an up day, right!?



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: -7.78 or down 0.08%

S&P 500: +2.93 or up 0.27%

NASDAQ: +6.06 or up 0.27%

And now the top stories:

The one big economic story of the day was the the missed GDP revision. Analysts were expecting 3.0% for the final Q1 GDP reading, but it only came in at 2.7%. At first, that hurt the market a bit.

The market didn’t end up freaking out much about the resolution of financial reform. There were concerns that at the last minute that things were made too harsh, but at least right off the bat, there was nothing that spooked the market

Earlier in the day there were worries about some European bank stuff, France, etc, but that hasn’t amounted to much.

