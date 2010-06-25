MARKETS CLOBBERED AGAIN: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Another really depressing day in the market, as indices fell over 1.5% on renewed European jitters.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -165 (-1.5%)

S&P 500: -20 (-1.77%)

NASDAQ: -38 (-1.7%)

And now, the top stories:

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Greek tragedy took centre stage again. The Athens market sunk. CDS blew out. Banks exposed to Greece got hammered. Ugly.

The weekly jobless claims number came in slightly better than expected, but mainly it confirmed the dominant thing with respect to jobs, which is that the improvement has officially stalled out. See here for the REAL state of the labour market >

Apple released its iPhone 4 today, and though the lines were massive, there were also widespread complaints about quality. Shares of Apple ended down under 1%.

On the BP front, the judge in Louisiana smacked down The White House’s attempt to overturn its halt to the drilling moratorium. Drilling may resume! See here for the 30 offers of help Obama has refused >

By and large, homebuilders had another big down day. Lennar reported a sickening plummet in sales post tax-credit expiry. Don’t miss 12 charts on the housing market carnage >

Interestingly big miners like BHP Billiton fell despite the change in leadership in Australia, and the presumptive death of the Aussie mining tax.

One odd thing: The euro ended higher.

