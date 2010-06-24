Markets End Mixed After INSANE Day Of News: Here's What You Need To Know

This was definitely the most eventful “flat” day ever.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: +4.92 or up 0.05%

NASDAQ: -7.57 or down 0.33%

S&P 500: -3.27 or down 0.30%

And now, the top stories. There were several big ones.

The latest housing data came in very weak, emphasising the existing home sales number from yesterday. The fall to a record low annualized rate is devastating to housing bulls.

The US won its game Algeria in stoppage time, meaning the team makes its way out of group play, a major achievement for US soccer.

Obama officially sacked General Stanley McChrystal for comments he made to a Rolling Stone reporter. That operation will be taken over by David Petraeus.

On the BP front, there were major setbacks today. Two volunteer locals died in circumstances that weren’t totally clear. Also, the riser cap came off, and oil is surging uncontrollably.

The FOMC minutes came out today, as the Fed confirmed that it’s taking a slightly dimmer view of the economy, owing in part to the ructions in Europe, and the effec that’s having on the financial system.

There was an earthquake in Canada that was felt in upstate New York, as well as parts of the midwest.

Today saw the longest Wimbledon match of all time.

