Markets End Mixed After INSANE Day Of News: Here's What You Need To Know

This was definitely the most eventful “flat” day ever.
First, the scoreboard:
Dow: +4.92 or up 0.05%
NASDAQ: -7.57 or down 0.33%
S&P 500: -3.27 or down 0.30%
And now, the top stories. There were several big ones.
- The latest housing data came in very weak, emphasising the existing home sales number from yesterday. The fall to a record low annualized rate is devastating to housing bulls.
- The US won its game Algeria in stoppage time, meaning the team makes its way out of group play, a major achievement for US soccer.
- Obama officially sacked General Stanley McChrystal for comments he made to a Rolling Stone reporter. That operation will be taken over by David Petraeus.
- On the BP front, there were major setbacks today. Two volunteer locals died in circumstances that weren’t totally clear. Also, the riser cap came off, and oil is surging uncontrollably.
- The FOMC minutes came out today, as the Fed confirmed that it’s taking a slightly dimmer view of the economy, owing in part to the ructions in Europe, and the effec that’s having on the financial system.
- There was an earthquake in Canada that was felt in upstate New York, as well as parts of the midwest.
- Today saw the longest Wimbledon match of all time.
