Markets Get Hammered AGAIN: Here's What You Need To Know

China can’t save us! For the second day in a row post-yuan announcement, the markets slide, and today they fell especially hard, with indices taking major losses.
First, the scoreboard:
Dow: -125.31 or down 1.20%
NASDAQ: -27.89 or down 1.19%
S&P 500: -17.89 or down 1.61%
And now, the top stories of the day:
- As if Obama didn’t already have enough on his plate, it turns out his top general in Afghanistan has committed borderline insubordination, having trashed The President in a Rolling Stone article. The general, Stanley McChrystal, has been summoned to The White House, and there’s a good chance that he’s toast.
- Housing bulls got more bad news today, when existing home sales came in way below expectations. That, plus rising inventories, make it extremely hard for anyone to argue for a v-shaped recovery in home prices. See 12 ugly charts on the state of the housing market >
- The big drama in the Gulf of Mexico was the decision by a Louisiana judge to overturn the moratorium on drilling that was implemented by Obama. The White House plans to appeal, though, the administration needs to be mindful of the double-whammy to the Gulf economy when you combine the spill with the moratorium. Here’s what you need to know about the $2.2 Gulf economy that’s been put at risk >
- The UK unveiled its emergency austerity budget today, announcing spending cuts and new taxes, including a bank tax and a VAT hike. See what that budget would look like if implemented here >
