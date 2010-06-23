Markets Get Hammered AGAIN: Here's What You Need To Know

China can’t save us! For the second day in a row post-yuan announcement, the markets slide, and today they fell especially hard, with indices taking major losses.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: -125.31 or down 1.20%

NASDAQ: -27.89 or down 1.19%

S&P 500: -17.89 or down 1.61%

And now, the top stories of the day:

As if Obama didn’t already have enough on his plate, it turns out his top general in Afghanistan has committed borderline insubordination, having trashed The President in a Rolling Stone article. The general, Stanley McChrystal, has been summoned to The White House, and there’s a good chance that he’s toast.

Housing bulls got more bad news today, when existing home sales came in way below expectations. That, plus rising inventories, make it extremely hard for anyone to argue for a v-shaped recovery in home prices. See 12 ugly charts on the state of the housing market >

The big drama in the Gulf of Mexico was the decision by a Louisiana judge to overturn the moratorium on drilling that was implemented by Obama. The White House plans to appeal, though, the administration needs to be mindful of the double-whammy to the Gulf economy when you combine the spill with the moratorium. Here’s what you need to know about the $2.2 Gulf economy that’s been put at risk >

The UK unveiled its emergency austerity budget today, announcing spending cuts and new taxes, including a bank tax and a VAT hike. See what that budget would look like if implemented here >

