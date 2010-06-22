CHINA FAILS TO SAVE THE MARKET: Here's What You Need To Know

At least the rally after the announcement of Eurotarp lasted more than a day.
The yuan reval rally? Just a few hours.
First, the scoreboard:
Dow: -8.16 or down 0.08%
S&P 500: -4.40 or down 0.38%
NASDAQ: -20.71 or down 0.90%
And now, the top stories:
- Obviously unsorting the China yuan news dominated the day. Initially stocks shot up, but at around the final hour of the day, the wheels completely came off the market, a real blow to confidence.
- The crisis in the Gulf rages on (again). Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal warned of economic catastrophe if the moratorium on drilling is maintained, and he even filed a memorandum opposing the Federal government’s activities.
- In addition to the weak stock market, there was depressing action in the commodities space, including a fall in lumber, and a sharp fall in gold. The euro, which had been knocking on the door of $1.25, is now just above $1.23. The dollar, conversely, rallied significantly.
