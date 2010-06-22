CHINA FAILS TO SAVE THE MARKET: Here's What You Need To Know

At least the rally after the announcement of Eurotarp lasted more than a day.



The yuan reval rally? Just a few hours.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: -8.16 or down 0.08%

S&P 500: -4.40 or down 0.38%

NASDAQ: -20.71 or down 0.90%

And now, the top stories:

Obviously unsorting the China yuan news dominated the day. Initially stocks shot up, but at around the final hour of the day, the wheels completely came off the market, a real blow to confidence.

The crisis in the Gulf rages on (again). Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal warned of economic catastrophe if the moratorium on drilling is maintained, and he even filed a memorandum opposing the Federal government’s activities.

In addition to the weak stock market, there was depressing action in the commodities space, including a fall in lumber, and a sharp fall in gold. The euro, which had been knocking on the door of $1.25, is now just above $1.23. The dollar, conversely, rallied significantly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.