Stocks Post HUGE Surge: Here's What You Need To Know

Finally, the bulls didn't blow it in the final moments of the day, as major markets ended near their highs.



Dow: +225 (+2.25%)

S&P 500: +27 (+2.6%)

NASDAQ: +58 (+2.6%)

And now, the day’s key stories:

The stock market rally was in itself a big story. Yesterday’s collapse was deeply unnerving to the market, and the resignation of the Japanese Prime Minister appeared set to further the global nervousness. That the bulls didn’t blow it is huge. Big winners included Halliburton, and United Airlines. Transocean on the other hand got hammered, falling 4%. See today’s big trades here >

But there were some red flags, most notably continued weakness in some key industrial commodities, continuing the bearish red flags. Don’t miss: 12 signs deflation is spreading across the economy >

The BP spill continues unabated, and in fact experienced a setback as the spinning diamond-tipped saw got stuck in the riser. See pictures of the saw getting stuck >

In an effort to revive his flagging political fortunes, Barack Obama delivered a stern populist speech at Carnegie Mellon University. In addition to attacking Wall Street and attacking deficit hawks, he suggested that Friday’s jobs report will probably come in strong. Don’t miss: 12 charts that show the REAL state of the labour market >

Warren Buffett did his turn in front of the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, where he talked about Moody’s, the ratings agencies in general, and the crisis in general. Not surprisingly, he charmed the heck out of the panelists and emerged completely unscathed. He also implied that Lloyd Blankfein should end up broke.

The one big housing number today was the pending home sales, which were strong, but almost entirely due to the homebuyer tax credit. The next reading will likely come in very weak.

