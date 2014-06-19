FED STAYS THE COURSE, DOW GAINS 98 POINTS: Here's What You Need To Know

Stocks closed higher as the Federal Reserve stayed the course, keeping interest rates unchanged and tapering its monthly asset purchases by another $US10 billion per month.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,906.62, +98.1, +0.6%

16,906.62, +98.1, +0.6% S&P 500: 1,956.98, +15, +0.8%

1,956.98, +15, +0.8% Nasdaq: 4,362.84, +25.6, +0.6%

And now, the top stories of the day:

Don’t Miss: This Is A Moment In The Housing Recovery That Everyone Has Been Waiting For »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.