Stocks Close Slightly Up And The U.S. Hangs On: Here's What You Need To Know

A whipsaw day in the market but stocks ended up closing slightly higher.



Also: the U.S. was cheated out of a win against Slovenia due to a blown ref. call.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: +16.70 or up 0.16%

S&P 500: +1.48 or down 0.13%

NASDAQ: +2.64 or up 0.11%

And now the top stories:

* Kenneth Starr, alleged Ponzi schemer to the stars, was apparently in cahoots with Blackstone’s Pete Peterson.

* Here’s a shocker: BP was a favourite of Wall Street analysts before the Deepwater incident and it remained a favourite even as the situation worsened.

* The stress tests that are to be conducted in Europe won’t even asses the sovereign debt risks of banks.

* And speaking of which, here are 25 banks from the EU that we soon may get to know much better.

* BONUS: If you haven’t seen the rainbow-coloured rice fields of China, now’s your chance.

