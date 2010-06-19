Stocks Close Slightly Up And The U.S. Hangs On: Here's What You Need To Know

A whipsaw day in the market but stocks ended up closing slightly higher.
Also: the U.S. was cheated out of a win against Slovenia due to a blown ref. call.
First, the scoreboard:
Dow: +16.70 or up 0.16%
S&P 500: +1.48 or down 0.13%
NASDAQ: +2.64 or up 0.11%
And now the top stories:
* Kenneth Starr, alleged Ponzi schemer to the stars, was apparently in cahoots with Blackstone’s Pete Peterson.
* Here’s a shocker: BP was a favourite of Wall Street analysts before the Deepwater incident and it remained a favourite even as the situation worsened.
* The stress tests that are to be conducted in Europe won’t even asses the sovereign debt risks of banks.
* And speaking of which, here are 25 banks from the EU that we soon may get to know much better.
* BONUS: If you haven’t seen the rainbow-coloured rice fields of China, now’s your chance.
