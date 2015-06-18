STOCKS RISE, DOLLAR SINKS AFTER THE FED: Here's what you need to know

Stocks rallied after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, and gave an updated assessment of the economy. The US dollar fell to a one-week low, and treasury yields slid.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,941.87 +37.39 (0.21%)

17,941.87 +37.39 (0.21%) S&P 500: 2,101.53 +5.24 (0.25%)

2,101.53 +5.24 (0.25%) Nasdaq: 5,068.88 +13.32 (0.26%)

And now, the top stories on Wednesday:

