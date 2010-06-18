Markets Hit The World Cup Snooze, Here's What You Need To Know

Markets have remained relatively quiet all day, flirting with a significant downward movement on the back of the BP “trial” and this morning’s poor industrial numbers.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: Up 24.71 points, or 0.24%

S&P 500: Up 1.42 points, or 0.13%

NASDAQ: Up 1.23 points, or 0.05%

And now the top stories:

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve reported weak numbers today, indicating no growth in industrial employment or increase in work hours.

BP were put on trial today before the U.S. House of Representatives for their conduct leading up to and after the Deepwater Horizon explosion. BP CEO Tony Hayward admitted to the fact that there is more than one well in the gulf with a casing like the one that failed on the Deepwater Horizon rig. BP has also been downgraded by S&P to A/A-1, with a negative watch.

Merrill Lynch plans to launch a new trading platform next week called Merrill Edge targeting the consumer investing market.

Jim Chanos has admitted to shorting a major oil company. Our reporting has revealed that oil company to be Exxon Mobil.

The full state of Ireland's imminent debt problem has been revealed and it totals €77 billion in rollover debt through the end of year 2010.

Check back with the Money Game for up to the minute markets coverage >

