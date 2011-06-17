STOCKS STAGE SHOCK RALLY AFTER DISASTROUS NEWS: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Fir0002/Flagstaffotos

It was technically a mixed day: Dow up, NASDAQ down, and S&P 500 flat, but it was a big win for the bulls.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: +61.76

NASDAQ: -8.27

S&P 500: +2.02

And now the top stories:

Obviously the entire market is haunted by the spectre of a Greek default, a threat that caused stocks to get clobbered yesterday, and continued in the European action today. Once again, there were lots of headlines, but no new action. There was a rumour early on about a bailout being delayed until September (at the behest of Germany), and that caused a big freakout, but really it’s up to Greece: If it can pass austerity it probably won’t default. If it can’t come together, it doesn’t get money from the IMF, and it could default. Nobody knows what’s going to happen.

Meanwhile, Irish yields are rocketing, too, and Irish financial minister Michael Noonan is obviously very scared.

(Before we forget: Japan and Shanghai were both down pretty hard. Hong Kong, too).

In the US there were two so-so datapoints. Initial claims were ugly, but slightly better than expected. Same too with housing starts. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, on the other hand, was horrendous, confirming the slowdown.

Outside the stock market, it was a ridiculous day for currencies, with the euro going totally bonkers. Some recent IPOs — LinkedIn and Pandora — got clobbered. Apple fell once again, too, continuing its underperformance. And banks, which have been total dogs, continue to be so.

Another thing a lot of people noticed: Junk bonds are getting destroyed, a sure sign of risk appetite quickly escaping the scene.

