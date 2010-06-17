In honour Of The World Cup, The Market Ends In A Tie: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: The Associated Press

After rallying early, and sliding later on, today basically ended in a draw.First, the scoreboard:



Dow: +4.69 or up 0.05%

S&P 500: -0.62 or down 0.06%

NASDAQ: +0.05 or up 0.00%

And now the top stories:

There were lots of BP-related headlines today, but if you’re just tuning in right now, when you need to know is that the company’s executives met with Obama, agreed to a $20 billion escrow fund (run by Kenneth Feinberg), and announced the suspension of its dividend for the rest of the year. The stock was all over the place today. It ended up a bit higher.

The most notable economic news of the day was housing starts, which came in way weaker than expectations, setting the initial tone, which was negative.

On the corporate front, FedEx also helped set a negative initial tone, with a tepid outlook for the coming quarter.

The SEC circuit breakers were put into test for the first time today, after the Washington Post surged, and was summarily halted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.