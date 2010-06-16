Markets End Massively Higher: Here's What You Need To Know

A great wire-to-wire win for the bulls, with the NASDAQ ending up over 2.5%.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: +207

NASDAQ: +62

S&P 500: +25

And now for the key stories:

After yesterday’s lackluster performance, it was a solid rik-on day all around. It wasn’t just stocks that surged, but also key industrial commodities as well.

There were your typical nervous headlines out of Europe (some Spain stuff, some Greece reactions to the Moody’s downgrade). But they didn’t have much of an effect. and it seems that perhaps the market has gotten weathered to various comments from politicians, and is no longer so nervous about them. See here for the 10 most countries likely to default >

There wasn’t much economic news today, but what there was offered little to get excited about. Homebuilder sentiment plunged. Empire State manufacturing was a bit softer than expected. And Best Buy reported weak earnings.

Tonight is Obama’s big Oval Office speech on BP (which continues to be a disaster). We learned today that he’s going to appoint an oil czar, and apparently Obama is mulling a “nuclear option” that would involve pulling BP’s rig rights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.