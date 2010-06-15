The Bulls Choke, Market Down: Here's What You Need To Know

Everything was looking so good, and then, well, the bulls went back to their old ways of choking.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: -20.18 or down 0.20%

NASDAQ: +0.36 or up 0.02%

S&P 500: -1.97 or down 0.18%

And now the key stories of the day.

BP plunged again, falling 9% following news that the company had hired Blackstone (BX) and Goldman Sachs (GS) to advise it. Presumably the company is looking for anti-takeover protection. There’s still no official word on the dividend.

Outside of US equities, it was really not a horrible day in the markets, as key industrial commodities, and risk currencies like the euro gained. The dollar also weakened, as did Treasuries.

Last night the NYT introduced the world to the vast riches of Afghanistan, which was the subject of much chatter today, though there’s no indication that the $1 trillion in copper, gold, lithium, and other resources will have much of an impact anytime soon.

Moody’s cut Greece’s ratings by four notches (to junk) confirming that the agency is still behind the curve. The news didn’t seem to have much of an initial, though the markets did sell off afterwords.

According to a report in the Tehran Times, Saudi Arabia has officially denied any intention to help Israel in bombing Iran.

A new report from the BIS suggests that Major European banks are way more exposed to the PIIGS than they’d like to admit.

