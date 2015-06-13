STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

Stocks finished lower to end a week that saw more shaky headlines out of Greece. Gold, crude oil, and the dollar also edged lower on Friday.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,886.29, -153.08, (-0.85%)

17,886.29, -153.08, (-0.85%) S&P 500: 2,092.94, -15.92, (-0.75%)

2,092.94, -15.92, (-0.75%) Nasdaq: 5,050.64, -31.87, (-0.63%)

And now, the top stories on Friday:

DON’T MISS: One of corporate America’s most controversial practices could become a major issue in the 2016 election »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.