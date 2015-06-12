STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks finished higher for a second day, but ultimately closed little changed as the the dollar climbed, and bonds paused a sell off that had sent yields to the highest levels of the year earlier this week.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,032.10, +31.70, (0.18%)

18,032.10, +31.70, (0.18%) S&P 500: 2,108.01, +2.81, (0.13%)

2,108.01, +2.81, (0.13%) Nasdaq: 5,080.44, +3.75, (0.07%)

And now, the top stories on Thursday:

