STOCKS TUMBLE AFTER EMERGING MARKETS ROUT: Here's What You Need To Know

First markets went down, then they went up, and then they went down again.



With that, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,122.25, -116.34, (-0.76%)

S&P 500: 1,626.18, -16.63, (-1.01%)

Nasdaq: 3,436.95, -36.82, (-1.06%)

And now, the top stories:

This morning, the global bond market sell-off gathered steam as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields once again rose to their highest levels in over a year. Nowhere was immune to the selling – yields rose across both the core and peripheral eurozone, as they did in other developed economies and emerging markets around the world. Stocks and commodities worldwide fell as well.

The sell-off in emerging markets continues to smash EM sovereign debt. Turkish 10-year government bond yields in rose 35 basis points to 7.72%, while Russian 10-year yields rose 20 basis points to 7.67%. Meanwhile, Mexican 10-year yields rose 13 basis points to 3.45% and Brazilian 10-year yields advanced 11 basis points to 3.91%. And the Indian rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar.

Around 11 AM, U.S. stocks attempted a comeback.

However, it didn’t last very long, and by early afternoon, the yen was surging against the dollar again. Stocks rolled over, erasing earlier gains.

In company news, shares of yoga clothing retailer Lululemon plunged more than 16% after CEO Christine Day announced in yesterday’s earnings release that she would be stepping down.

