Markets Rally After Lackluster Day: Here's What You Need To Know

Vince Veneziani
Clearly, traders were busy watching the World Cup today as markets had lighter volume than normal and no direct pattern.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: +38
S&P 500: +4
NASDAQ: +24

And now, the key stories of the day.

* CNBC is showing the U.S. premiere of “The Last Days of Lehman Brothers” tonight. Here are 10 movies about Wall Street we think are much better.

* If you thought BP was dead – think again. Not only is their stock oversold but oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico is poised for a big comeback.

* Carl Weinberg of High Frequency Economics spoke to CNBC and basically said that Greece is going to default in August. Hope your summer isn’t ruined.

* Finally, singer Carly Simon was apparently duped out of millions of dollars by alleged Ponzi schemer Kenneth Starr. Now she’s broke, angry, and on the brink of living in a trailer park.

