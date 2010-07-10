Bulls Putting Together A Serious Run: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Associated Press

A pretty amazingly uneventful day news-wise, but the bulls got another nice win. It wasn’t huge, but right now, we’re guessing that people are liking seeing the boring quiet victories.The 4-day win streak is the first since April.



And now:

Dow: +58.51 or up 0.58%

S&P 500: +7.69 or up 0.72%

NASDAQ: +21.05 or up 0.97%

And now the top stories…

There weren’t any. Everyone basically took the day off.

But here’s the S&P for the week:

Photo: Yahoo! Finance

