STOCKS RALLY: Here's What You Need To Know

Stocks are now on a 4-day winning streak.
First, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 15,298.6 +74.8, +0.5%
- S&P 500: 1,651.4, +10.5, +0.5%
- NASDAQ: 3,501.8, +16.4, +0.4%
And now, the top stories:
- Boy, was it quiet today. At least the stock markets extended their rally.
- The Bureau of labour Statistics published its May Job Openings and labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS). Job openings climbed by 2.7%, but hirings jumped by 3.3%. The number of quitters, a proxy for labour market sentiment, climbed by 1.6%.
- Shares of FedEx surged for no obvious reason. There was however a rumour circulating that hedge fund giant Bill Ackman was preparing to take a large stake in the company.
- Intuitive Surgical, the maker of robotic medical equipment, plunged 16% on after management warned Q2 revenue would come in at $575 million, which was far less than the $630 million expected. At lease four analysts downgraded the stock after the news.
