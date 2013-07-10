STOCKS RALLY: Here's What You Need To Know

Traders work at Bloomberg terminals on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 13, 2013.

Stocks are now on a 4-day winning streak.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,298.6 +74.8, +0.5%

S&P 500: 1,651.4, +10.5, +0.5%

NASDAQ: 3,501.8, +16.4, +0.4%

And now, the top stories:

Boy, was it quiet today. At least the stock markets extended their rally.

The Bureau of labour Statistics published its May Job Openings and labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS). Job openings climbed by 2.7%, but hirings jumped by 3.3%. The number of quitters, a proxy for labour market sentiment, climbed by 1.6%.

Shares of FedEx surged for no obvious reason. There was however a rumour circulating that hedge fund giant Bill Ackman was preparing to take a large stake in the company.

Intuitive Surgical, the maker of robotic medical equipment, plunged 16% on after management warned Q2 revenue would come in at $575 million, which was far less than the $630 million expected. At lease four analysts downgraded the stock after the news.

