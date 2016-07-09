JOBS REPORT CRUSHES, STOCKS TOUCH ALL-TIME HIGH: Here's what you need to know

The S&P 500 came within a hair’s breadth of an all-time high Friday after the best jobs report in 7 months.

The US economy added 287,000 jobs in the month of June, well above the 180,000 expected by economists. On the back of this strong economic result, all the major indexes leapt higher to end the week.

We’ve got what you need to know from Friday, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,142.08, +246.20, (+1.38%)

18,142.08, +246.20, (+1.38%) S&P 500: 2,129.61, +31.71, (+1.51%)

2,129.61, +31.71, (+1.51%) Nasdaq: 4,956.76, +79.75, (1.64%)

4,956.76, +79.75, (1.64%) WTI crude oil: $45.18, $0.05, (+0.11%)

$45.18, $0.05, (+0.11%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.3660%, (-1.51%)

1.3660%, (-1.51%) FTSE 250: 16,177.75, +278.94, (1.75%)

Additionally:

Morgan Stanley thinks there is a 4 in 10 chance we have a global recession in the next year.

Michael Burry, the hero of ‘The Big Short’, explained why you’ll never be Warren Buffett and that’s a good thing

The way the market reacted to the jobs report means it probably doesn’t think a rate hike is coming anytime soon

One of Europe’s biggest problems, in chart form

The market is throwing a ‘curve ball’

