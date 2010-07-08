Bulls Finally Get A Mega-Win: Here's What You Need To Know

Finally! The bulls get one.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: +274.66 or up 2.82%

NASDAQ: +65.59 or up 3.13%

S&P 500: +32.21 or up 3.13%

And now, the top stories:

In terms of “news” today was perhaps one of the most uneventful days in memory. There were no ground-moving economic reports. There was nothing too notable out of China, except a few reports about a property bubble collapse, but even that may be old hat. No European leader said anything stupid, either. Don’t miss: 17 staggering facts about China’s Three Gorges Dam >

Europe did drib out some guidelines regarding the stress tests, but they were beyond empty, in terms of details. These are going to be a non-event, in all likelihood, when the actual results are announced next month.

There was some chatter about weak earnings guidance from Family Dollar but, um, snooze.

In addition to stocks, pretty much all the key commodities were up. Gold’s rise was pretty modest, especially given its recent declines. The dollar continued its fall.

