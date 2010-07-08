Bulls Finally Get A Mega-Win: Here's What You Need To Know

Finally! The bulls get one.
But first, the scoreboard:
Dow: +274.66 or up 2.82%
NASDAQ: +65.59 or up 3.13%
S&P 500: +32.21 or up 3.13%
And now, the top stories:
- In terms of “news” today was perhaps one of the most uneventful days in memory. There were no ground-moving economic reports. There was nothing too notable out of China, except a few reports about a property bubble collapse, but even that may be old hat. No European leader said anything stupid, either. Don’t miss: 17 staggering facts about China’s Three Gorges Dam >
- Europe did drib out some guidelines regarding the stress tests, but they were beyond empty, in terms of details. These are going to be a non-event, in all likelihood, when the actual results are announced next month.
- There was some chatter about weak earnings guidance from Family Dollar but, um, snooze.
- In addition to stocks, pretty much all the key commodities were up. Gold’s rise was pretty modest, especially given its recent declines. The dollar continued its fall.
