STOCKS DO NOTHING AHEAD OF THE JOBS REPORT: Here's what you need to know

Stocks ended up just close to flat Thursday, after spending most of the day in red.

Despite strong data on the labour market, the Dow and S&P staged a rally to finish the day but remained negative before the huge June jobs report, while the Nasdaq was positive.

We’ve got the top market stories from the day, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,861.62, -33.76, (-0.19%)

17,861.62, -33.76, (-0.19%) S&P 500: 2,096.96, -2.77, (-0.13%)

2,096.96, -2.77, (-0.13%) Nasdaq: 4,875.00, +15.84.67, (0.33%)

4,875.00, +15.84.67, (0.33%) WTI crude oil: $45.18, -$2.25, (-4.74%)

$45.18, -$2.25, (-4.74%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.3870%, (+0.14)

1.3870%, (+0.14) FTSE 250: 15,898.81, +229.10, (1.46%)

