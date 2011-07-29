STOCKS GO NOWHERE AHEAD OF HUGE VOTE: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: NASA

Calm before the storm. Today was one of the quietest days in a long time. That being said, stocks were notably higher earlier in the day, but then fizzled.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -59.33

NASDAQ: +1.96

S&P 500: -3.99

And now, the top stories:

It was incredibly quiet in the US today, as behind-the-scenes wrangling went on ahead of tonight’s Boehner vote. We spelled out the market implications of the vote here. And you can follow round-the-clock live coverage here.

In terms of activity, the real drama was in Europe, where things are getting ugly again, especially in Italy. if it weren’t for the debt ceiling drama, this would be the #1 story out there.

There was also some econ news today. Initial claims were a bit better than expectations. So were pending home sales.

Basically, markets are quiet and nervous, in stark contrast to yesterday’s panic. This is about to get real.

