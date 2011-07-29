STOCKS GO NOWHERE AHEAD OF HUGE VOTE: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: NASA
Calm before the storm. Today was one of the quietest days in a long time. That being said, stocks were notably higher earlier in the day, but then fizzled.But first, the scoreboard:
Dow: -59.33
NASDAQ: +1.96
S&P 500: -3.99
And now, the top stories:
- It was incredibly quiet in the US today, as behind-the-scenes wrangling went on ahead of tonight’s Boehner vote. We spelled out the market implications of the vote here. And you can follow round-the-clock live coverage here.
- In terms of activity, the real drama was in Europe, where things are getting ugly again, especially in Italy. if it weren’t for the debt ceiling drama, this would be the #1 story out there.
- There was also some econ news today. Initial claims were a bit better than expectations. So were pending home sales.
- Basically, markets are quiet and nervous, in stark contrast to yesterday’s panic. This is about to get real.
- For round the clock coverage of the vote drama, see here >
