The Bulls Hit A Brick Wall: Here's What You Need To Know

Ok, the Goldilocks run couldn’t last that long, could it? It actually wasn’t horrible, though the NASDAQ really got whacked.
First, the scoreboard:
Dow: -38.40
NASDAQ: -24
S&P 500: -8
And now, the top stories:
- Things got started off on the right foot today. Overseas markets were all up, though mostly on no news. US markets we’re higher in the early, early going.
- But not surprisingly, the wheels came off once the macro-econ started coming. Durable goods orders came in light. Later in the day, The Fed’s Beige Book came out, and confirmed slowing in multiple districts.
- A Japanese oil tanker may have come under terrorist attack in the Persian Gulf.
- Bill Gross’ monthly letter warned today of major demographic crises ahead. We disagreed with his assessment.
- Arcelor Mittal came out with decent earnings, while providing a healthy snapshot of global demand. Surprisingly, the only real slowing is being seen in China.
