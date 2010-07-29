The Bulls Hit A Brick Wall: Here's What You Need To Know

Ok, the Goldilocks run couldn’t last that long, could it? It actually wasn’t horrible, though the NASDAQ really got whacked.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: -38.40

NASDAQ: -24

S&P 500: -8

And now, the top stories:

Things got started off on the right foot today. Overseas markets were all up, though mostly on no news. US markets we’re higher in the early, early going.

But not surprisingly, the wheels came off once the macro-econ started coming. Durable goods orders came in light. Later in the day, The Fed’s Beige Book came out, and confirmed slowing in multiple districts.

A Japanese oil tanker may have come under terrorist attack in the Persian Gulf.

Bill Gross’ monthly letter warned today of major demographic crises ahead. We disagreed with his assessment.

Arcelor Mittal came out with decent earnings, while providing a healthy snapshot of global demand. Surprisingly, the only real slowing is being seen in China.

