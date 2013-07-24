STOCKS FALL: Here's What You Need To Know

Britain’s Prince William (L) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave with their baby son, from the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013.

It was another pretty quiet day in the markets.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,569.5, +24.8, +0.1%

S&P 500: 1,692.0, -3.4, +0.2%

NASDAQ: 3,577.3, -22.7, -0.6%

And now, the top stories:

The stock market continues to sit right near its all-time high. According to LPL Financial’s Jeff Kleintop, this is the strongest bull market in the post-World War II period.

The FHFA’s index of U.S. home prices climbed by just 0.7% in May, falling just shy of expectations for a 0.8% gain.

The Richmond Fed’s index of manufacturing activity in the central Atlantic unexpectedly dropped to -11 in July from +8 in June. Economists were looking for a reading of +7. The disappointment was largely due to a precipitous drop in the retail sales sub index, which fell to -22 from +1 a month ago.

According to the Philly Fed’s updated stats on coincident indicators, seven of the 50 united states are showing decreasing levels of economic activity. Furthermore, April’s reading was revised down to 0.5% from an earlier reading of 0.7%.

