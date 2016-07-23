S&P 500 CLOSES AT ALL-TIME HIGH: Here's what you need to know

Stocks closed little changed on a relatively calm summer Friday for the markets, and the S&P 500 inched above its previous closing high once again.

The Dow finished the week higher, after breaking a nine-day streak of gains to all-time highs on Thursday.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,557.95, +40.72, (0.22%)

S&P 500: 2,173.66, +8.49, (0.39%)

Nasdaq: 5,098.66, +24.76, (0.49%)

WTI crude oil: $44.19, -$0.56, (-1.3%)

Additionally:

