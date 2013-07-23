STOCKS INCH UP TO ALL-TIME HIGH: Here's What You Need To Know

You didn’t miss much if you were too busy following royal baby news.
First, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 15,536.7, -7.4 -0.0%
- S&P 500: 1,694.0, +2.0, +0.1%
- NASDAQ: 3,597.6, +9.6, +0.2%
And now, the top stories:
- Stocks made modest moves a after ending last week at all-time highs.
- Existing home sales unexpectedly fell 1.2% to an annualized pace of 5.08 million. Economists were looking for the level to rise to 5.26 million. Inventory climbed 1.9% to 2.19 million, which represents a 5.2-month supply. The average price climbed to for the sixteenth straight month to $214,200.
