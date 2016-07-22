STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

US stocks fell for the first time in 10 days on Thursday, temporarily ending a streak that took stocks to new highs for the first time in 13 months.

Intel shares fell the most on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, by 4%, after the company’s earnings results on Wednesday showed that its most important business — the data center group — slowed last quarter.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,515.73, -79.30, (-0.43%)

18,515.73, -79.30, (-0.43%) S&P 500: 2,165.06, -7.96, (-0.37%)

2,165.06, -7.96, (-0.37%) Nasdaq: 5,073.90, -16.03, (-0.31%)

5,073.90, -16.03, (-0.31%) WTI crude oil: $44.75, -$1.00, (-2.19%)

