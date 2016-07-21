STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high for a seventh straight session on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 also clinched a new closing record.

Additionally, the Dow achieved a rare thing: it ended higher for a ninth day — something that had only happened seven times since 1980.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,604.21, +45.20, (0.24%)

18,604.21, +45.20, (0.24%) S&P 500: 2,173.08, +9.30, (0.43%)

2,173.08, +9.30, (0.43%) Nasdaq: 5,089.78, +53.41, (1.06%)

Additionally:

It’s going to take “at least seven years” to fix the job market’s biggest problem

Bill Ackman’s getting stomped, but man did his conference call sound like a victory lap

Morgan Stanley is winning a Wall Street grudge match

It could get even harder to predict what will happen with oil prices

Here’s why America can’t get over the financial crisis

NOW WATCH: This Excel trick will save you time and impress your boss



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.