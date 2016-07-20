STOCKS GO NOWHERE, DOW TOPS CLOSING HIGH: Here's what you need to know

Stocks barely moved convincingly in either direction on Tuesday, in another session marked by weak trading volume.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the all-time closing high it reached on Monday. The index rose for an eighth straight day, the longest rally since March 2013.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,559.14, +26.09, (0.14%)

18,559.14, +26.09, (0.14%) S&P 500: 2,163.80, -3.09, (-0.14%)

2,163.80, -3.09, (-0.14%) Nasdaq: 5,036.37, -19.41, (-0.38%)

5,036.37, -19.41, (-0.38%) WTI crude oil: $44.65, -$0.59, (-1.30%)

Additionally:

A confidential Brexit briefing shows where Deutsche Bank thinks other banks will go

Verizon is one of the final bidders for Yahoo

Bank of America’s big-money clients hate stocks, which is a great sign for the future

We’ve been blaming America’s ‘new housing crisis’ on the wrong thing all along

The White House suggests student debt is good for the economy

