STOCKS GO BANANAS ON DAY OF TONS OF NEWS: Here's What You Need To Know

Tons of tons of news today, all of which conspired to prompt a huge relief rally after several days of drubbing.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: +192.31

NASDAQ: +58.79

S&P 500: 20.17

And now, the top stories:

All the news was in America today (for the most part), and after several days of worried action, stocks finally exploded higher in relief.

The big story: THE GRAND BARGAIN is back on the table. Just when it looked like the only hope of raising the debt ceiling was the piddly McConnell escape hatch, the Senate’s so-called “Gang Of Six” came back and unveiled a new outline for cutting the deficit. Suddenly, a plan that not only raises the debt ceiling, but also cuts a lot of spending is back on the table. The market loved the news.

There were also a lot of earnings to digest: Most of them good. IBM did a big 5% up-move, adding a ton of Dow points, after it reported strong results. Mosaic also rallied after last night’s numbers.

On the flipside: Bank of America fell more after it reported mediocre earnings, and Goldman totally laid an egg, falling over 1% after it reported miserable trading revenue. The good news is that the stock was much lower early on. Also on the earnings front: Apple (where, it’s being reported, Steve Jobs succession planning is underway) is reporting after the bell. Click here to see 15 reasons you don’t want to work at Goldman Sachs >

Another big corporate winner: News Corp. shares had a big bounceback rally, as its CEO Rupert Murdoch testified in front of Parliament unscathed.

In the US, there was one notable datapoint: Housing starts for June came in way stronger than expected.

Meanwhile, Europe is getting ready for a big meeting on Thursday, where the fate of Greece (and perhaps other peripheral countries) hang in the balance.

Something else notable about this market. While for the most part the macro indicators flashed their typical RISK ON behaviour (stocks up, gold down, Swiss Franc down), Treasuries surged. A lot of folks took notice.

For some fun reading, check out Steve Wynn’s amazing anti-Obama rant from his earnings call last night >

