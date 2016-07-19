US STOCKS CLOSE AT NEW HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

Joe Raedle/Getty Sean Phillips flies through the air as he demonstrates the JetLev water propelled jet pack that is strapped to his back at the Yacht & Brokerage Show on February 17, 2012 in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 clinched new closing highs on Monday even though the broader indexes were little changed during much of the trading session.

Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was about 20% lower than normal in afternoon trading.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,531.89, +15.34, (0.08%)

18,531.89, +15.34, (0.08%) S&P 500: 2,166.81, +5.07, (0.23%)

2,166.81, +5.07, (0.23%) Nasdaq: 5,055.78, +26.20, (0.52%)

5,055.78, +26.20, (0.52%) WTI crude oil: $45.21, -$0.71, (-1.55%)

Additionally:

Turkey’s failed coup could whack its economy

Morgan Stanley thinks everyone else is too bullish on the world

Goldman says this “textbook” rally in stocks has a long way to go

The 13 worst cities for first-time homebuyers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.