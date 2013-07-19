STOCKS HIT NEW ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's What You Need To Know

The relentless bull market keeps charging higher.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,552.9, +82.4, +0.5%

S&P 500: 1,689.2, +8.1, +0.4%

NASDAQ: 3,611.3, +1.2, +0.0%

And now, the top stories:

It was day two of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s Humphrey-Hawkins testimoney to Congress. Today he spoke with the Senate Banking Committee. Like yesterday, it was pretty uneventful. Bernanke reiterated that the Fed would only consider tightening monetary policy if the economic data improved significantly.

The big surprise of the day was certainly the Philly Fed’s Business Outlook Survey, which unexpectedly surged to 19.8, the highest reading since March 2011.

The Nasdaq lagged the Dow and S&P largely due to the sell-off in chip giant Intel. eBay also got slammed today. Both companies announced lackluster Q2 financial results after the bell yesterday.

This afternoon, Google, Microsoft, and Chipotle announce their quarterly results. Follow the releases live at BusinessInsider.com.

