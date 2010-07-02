Bulls Get Huge MORAL Victory: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Jason Hutchens via Flickr

It could have been a lot worse! Thus, today the bulls won a huge moral victory, even if in reality they lost money.First, the scoreboard:



Dow:-41.49 or down 0.42%

S&P 500: -3.34 or down 0.32%

NASDAQ: -7.88 or down 0.37%

The day started off benignly. Despite a selloff in Europe and Asia overnight, US futures were looking fine heading into the open. Don’t miss these charts that show Chinese growth is finally starting to roll over >

Early on, however, there were signs of an unusual day in the works. The euro was rallying, and it wasn’t really being accompanies by any corresponding over in US equities, a correlation we’ve come to expect.

Things took a big leg down after a weak weekly jobless claims report at 8:30. Ugly pending home sales also hurt. A snoozy ISM at 10:00 didn’t help things much either.

All day, the lack of correlations proved to be the dominant theme. The euro surged, the dollar sold off, even the yen was wobbly.

And gold! Gold just got crushed, giving up over $45/oz. Other commodities were badly bloodied as well, with oil losing a few dollars per barrel. Industrial metals did poorly.

At one point, the markets were down around 2%. So in the end, the sub-1% declines are a nice “win”

Also: Doug Kass called the bottom today.

