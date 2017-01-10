STOCKS SLIP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks finished mixed in trading on Monday to start the week.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes both found themselves in the red, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended up strongly.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,897.00, -66.00, (-0.33%)

19,897.00, -66.00, (-0.33%) S&P 500: 2,269.75, -7.23, (-0.44%)

2,269.75, -7.23, (-0.44%) Nasdaq: 5,531.00, +11.50, (-0.92%)

5,531.00, +11.50, (-0.92%) WTI crude oil: $51.89, -$-2.10, (-3.89%)

