STOCKS SLIP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks finished mixed in trading on Monday to start the week.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes both found themselves in the red, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended up strongly.
We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 19,897.00, -66.00, (-0.33%)
- S&P 500: 2,269.75, -7.23, (-0.44%)
- Nasdaq: 5,531.00, +11.50, (-0.92%)
- WTI crude oil: $51.89, -$-2.10, (-3.89%)
- Trump met with Alibaba chairman Jack Ma. Trump and Ma told reporters in Trump Tower that they discussed how American companies can use the online retail platform to grow their business. Ma also said that selling on Alibaba would help the Us create 1 million jobs.
- Mars is buying a pet health company for $9.1 billion. The candy and pet food maker acquired VCA Inc., paying a 30% premium over its Friday closing price. Morgan Stanley and BDT advised Mars, while Barclays advised VCA.
- Takeda is buying Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a $5.2 billion deal. Takeda bought the company to help grow its drug portfolio. Evercore advised Takeda while Goldman Sachs, Lazard, and JPMorgan advised Ariad.
- McDonald’s is selling off its China business. The fast food giant agreed to sell most of its China holding to state-owned Citic and the Carlyle Group for $2.1 billion.
