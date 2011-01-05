STOCKS FLAT, GOLD CRUSHED: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: helgabj via flickr

Seriously, we’re going to chalk this one up as a huge win for the bulls. For real.But first, the official scoreboard:



Dow: +17.97

NASDAQ: 9-.68

S&P 500: -2.13

And now, the top stories:

It was a very quiet evening overseas. China rallied big in its first trading day of the year. Same, too, with Japan, both of which were playing catch up to the US yesterday.

In the Europe it was quiet too, but we want to draw your attention to more signs of recovery in this market… UK PMI was strong. And in Spain we saw a surprise drop in unemployment and better than expected deficit numbers from December. It’s slowly looking like the economies of Europe are overcoming austerity.

In the US, stocks were up strongly in the very early going, although they slipped very soon after the bell. At 10:00 we got a strong Factory Orders reading, though it didn’t move anything. Fed minutes in the afternoon didn’t do anything either.

Eventually stocks slid, but the real carnage was on the commodities front — all commodities, with precious metals and industrial ones getting drubbed. And because stocks rallied hard relative to commodities, it was in fact a big win for the bulls. Of course the dollar rallied.

On the micro front, there wasn’t too much new Finance continues to be (relatively) strong. GM reported strong December numbers, and offered a very nice 2011 outlook, lifting the car companies. There continues to be a lot of talk about the debt ceiling.

For some interesting reading, see Credit Suisse on what China will look like in 2015 >

