STOCKS SLIDE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks fell once again in trading following weak earnings news and political concerns.

Many market analysts were calling for the end of the Trump trade as investors digest new trade and immigration policies from the White House.

Additionally, many major companies reported weaker than expected earnings and guidance, adding to the dour mood on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial average and S&P 500 ended the day in the red, while the Nasdaq barely cracked into positive territory.

We’ve got all the major headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,863.51, -107.62 (-0.54%)

19,863.51, -107.62 (-0.54%) S&P 500: 2,277.75, -1.94 (-0.09%)

2,277.75, -1.94 (-0.09%) Nasdaq: 5,614.79, +1.07 (+0.02%)

5,614.79, +1.07 (+0.02%) UST 10-year bond yield: 2.451% (-3.2 bps)

ADDITIONALLY:

UPS fails to deliver on earnings

Chicago PMI missed

Warren Buffett has been loading up on stocks since the election

A whole lot of people are shorting Tesla

Trumpenomics according to Peter Navarro according to Business Insider’s Linette Lopez

