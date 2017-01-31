STOCKS SINK: Here's what you need to know

Stocks slid in trading on Monday amidst a swirl of political news and a variety of US economic data releases.

All three major stock indexes finished in the red, marking one of the worst trading days of 2017.

We’ve got all the major headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,971.40, -122.38 (-0.65%)

19,971.40, -122.38 (-0.65%) S&P 500: 2,280.66, -14.30 (-0.61%)

2,280.66, -14.30 (-0.61%) Nasdaq: 5,612.15, -47.64 (-0.83%)

ADDITIONALLY:

Fitbit slashed its guidance and the stock tanked.

Morgan Stanley thinks ESPN can get its mojo back.

Trump deflected some of the blame for congested airports on Delta.

Here’s Business Insider’s Alex Heath on what to expect from Facebook’s earnings this week.

