STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

Stocks started the trading year off on a strong note before losing some of the gains during Tuesday’s session. The major indexes ultimately ended higher.

Crude oil rallied to an 18-month high as OPEC began implementing its deal to cut production. However, amid dollar strength, oil also lost its early gains.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 9,862.94, +100.34, (0.51%)

S&P 500: 2,256.04, +17.21, (0.77%)

Nasdaq: 5,425.18, +42.06, (0.78%)

10-year yield: 2.45%, +0.018

WTI crude oil: $52.33/bbl, -1.39, (-2.59%)

Additionally:

