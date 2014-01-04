STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Darren Ornitz A tourist catches snowflakes on her tongue during snow fall in Times Square, Midtown, New York, January 2, 2014

Yesterday’s big sell-off was met with the most lackluster of rallies.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,468.9 (+27.6, +0.1%)

16,468.9 (+27.6, +0.1%) S&P 500: 1,831.3 (-0.6, -0.0%)

1,831.3 (-0.6, -0.0%) Nasdaq: 4,131.9 (-11.1, -0.2%)

And now the top stories:

