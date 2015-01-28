STOCKS GET CRUSHED: Here's What You Need To Know

Stocks got slammed on Tuesday after some worse-than-expected economic data and corporate earnings reports weighed on the indexes as markets prepared for tomorrow’s big Federal Reserve meeting and the release of Q4 GDP data on Friday morning.

1. Tuesday got off to a rough start. The latest report on durable goods orders showed that orders unexpectedly contracted 3.4% in December, missing expectations for orders to increase 0.3%. Excluding transportation and defence orders, orders fell 0.6%. November’s orders were also revised lower, and following this report, which was out at 8:30 am ET, futures got slammed and the market never really recovered from this early blow.

2. Caterpillar also had a terrible earnings report before the market open, reporting adjusted profit that beat expectations but saying that in 2015, revenue would come in about 10% below where Wall Street had been expecting. The company’s comments on 2015 were also generally downbeat, with Caterpillar saying, “We expect world economic growth to only improve modestly in 2015. The relatively slow growth in the world economy and continued weakness in commodity prices — particularly oil, copper, coal and iron ore — are expected to be negative for our sales.” Shares of Caterpillar lost about 7% on Tuesday.

3. After Monday’s close, Dow member Microsoft also had a worse-than-expected outlook on the year ahead, with the tech giant saying that it expects to have a generally tough road ahead of it. Following this outlook, Nomura’s Rick Sherlund downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy, and Microsoft shares fell more than 9% on Tuesday.

4. And because the 30-member Dow is a price-weighted average, the losses from Caterpillar, Microsoft, United Technologies, and Proctor & Gamble alone took about 100 points off the blue chip index.

5. On the flip side of the poor durable goods orders for December was January’s consumer confidence measure from the Conference Board, which showed confidence is currently at its highest level since August 2007. In a statement, the Conference Board’s Lynn Franco said, “A more positive assessment of current business and labour market conditions contributed to the improvement in consumers’ view of the present situation.” And while the poor durable goods orders number is discouraging, consumer spending still makes up 70% of the economy — if this number is good, people are feeling good, and that makes the economy go.

6. On the housing front, we got pricing data from Case-Shiller that showed home prices rose 0.7% in November, though prices rose at a slower pace over the prior year, and in a statement, David Blitzer at S&P Dow Jones Indices said, “Prospects for a home run in 2015 aren’t good.” New home sales rose 11.6% to an annualized pace of 481,000 in December, topping expectations for new home sales to rise 2.7% in December, though Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macro said this number was likely aided by better-than-expected weather and doesn’t represent a break from the current trend.

7. The Federal Reserve is set announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, and while the market isn’t expecting any surprises from the Fed, Morgan Stanley economist Ellen Zentner is looking ahead and has revised her forecast for the Fed’s first interest rate hike to come in March 2016 from her prior expectation for January. Zentner cited the likelihood of disappointing inflation data later this year as a catalyst for the Fed to remain patient in changing policy.

8. Earnings season is rolling along, and the marquee report on Tuesday will come from the world’s biggest company: Apple. Apple is expected to report record iPhone sales in the holiday quarter.

9. The impacts from the Swiss National Bank’s decision to remove its peg against the euro are still rolling in, and on Tuesday Bloomberg News reported that JPMorgan turned out a big winner, turning a profit of $US300 million on the move.