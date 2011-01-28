Stocks Move Up, While Gold And Silver Get Bludgeoned: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Dow: 2.46

NASDAQ: 15.70

S&P 500: 2.74

Well, we’ll start the day around 3:30 AM, when S&P came out with an unexpected credit downgrade of Japan. That whacked the yen, as well as the rest of the “risk on” assets. For a moment, it seemed the day would take a bearish turn.

But it took just a few minutes for S&P to be reminded of its irrelevance. Japanese Bonds barely moved on the news, and it wasn’t long before the entire move was totally erased. Kind of hysterical, actually.

Europe was pretty quiet. Maybe everyone’s too busy at Davos to say anything that would create another crisis.

Egypt crashed. It fell over 10% after falling 6% yesterday.

There really wasn’t much economic news in the US. There was a big spike in initial jobless claims, and some are wondering if — like with everything else right now — the weather had something to do it.

On the earnings front it was a mixed bag. Potash absolutely crushed it. Proctor & Gamble wasn’t so hot, really. Microsoft earnings leaked early, and the stock is jumping on the news. Thanks to signs of margin pressure at McDonald’s, Proctor & Gamble, and the like, there was major outperformance by the consumer discretionaries. After the bell, Amazon will be out. Update: Amazon is out and, it’s weak. The stock is diving.

Netflix exploded higher after yesterday’s lights-out earnings report.

Really the big losers of the day were the precious metals: Gold, silver, and the like just got crushed.

Tomorrow should be very interesting between US GDP and expectations of big protests in Egypt.

