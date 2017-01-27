STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

US stocks rose to new highs for a second-straight day but finished the trading session little changed. The Dow held above 20,000.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,099.78, +31.27, (0.16%)

20,099.78, +31.27, (0.16%) S&P 500: 2,296.71, -1.66, (-0.07%)

2,296.71, -1.66, (-0.07%) Nasdaq: 5,656.98, +0.65, (0.01%)

Additionally:

FIAT-CHRYSLER CEO: There’s ‘no doubt’ Trump’s economic plans will be an ‘overall positive for us’

Trump is making a massive promise about his Obamacare replacement

Home prices in the Hamptons are collapsing

TOP OIL TRADER: Trump’s border tax would make filling your car up with gas more expensive

BERNANKE: There are 2 reasons why the Fed may want to wait on shrinking its balance sheet

UBS asked 2,000 Americans if their loan applications were ‘completely accurate and factual,’ and the results are worrying

