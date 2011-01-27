Well Of Course Stocks Gained: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: ap
Stocks rose again. That was always obvious.But first, the scoreboard:
Dow: +14.34
NASDAQ: +21.02
S&P 500: +6.34
And now, the top stories:
- Well there was the State Of The Union last night, and we could pretend that that made a difference, but it plainly didn’t.
- Things were pretty quiet in Asia. For the most part the weak markets of the year had really good days. One early loser was Egypt, where stocks fell 6% on rioting.
- Europe? Meh. Not much.
- And in the US, there were two big events. There was the new home sales at 10, which were a bit better than expected, and then later there was the FOMC, which was a total non-event.
- Seriously, , it was just your quiet, uneventful, good-day-for-the-bulls. Small caps reversed sharply their underperformance, and had a pretty strong up day. Gold was weak. The dollar was weak. You know the drill. Netflix earnings after the bell should be interesting.
- For something to think about, here’s a guide to 10 major threats facing the global economy >
