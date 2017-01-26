DOW CLOSES ABOVE 20,000: Here's what you need to know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finally closed above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday. Strong earnings from Boeing, a Dow component, helped tip the index over the milestone.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also hit new highs. Bonds fell, and the 10-year yield climbed above 2.5% amid the move out of safer assets into riskier ones.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,047.73, +135.02, (0.68%)

20,047.73, +135.02, (0.68%) S&P 500: 2,295.68, +15.61, (0.68%)

2,295.68, +15.61, (0.68%) Nasdaq: 5,647.20, +46.24, (0.83%)

5,647.20, +46.24, (0.83%) 10-year yield: 2.523%, +0.052

Additionally:

