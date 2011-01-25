Stocks Just Had Another Awesome Day: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider

Dow: +107.47

NASDAQ: 16.53

S&P 500: +7.24

And now, the top stories:

The big story of the weekend was the ongoing noise out of Europe regarding the expanded European Financial Stability Fund. Governments seem to be inching closer and closer to a consensus about using the fund to its fullest and in flexible fashion to save the PIIGS. That set a bullish tone for the Euro once again.

In Asia things were pretty quiet.

In the US, the news was pretty quiet ahead of what’s going to be a very busy week. McDonald’s reported a kind of “meh” earnings report, but the stock ended up rising. Despite its lockup expiring, and a new share offering, big-time rare earths player MolyCorp had a huge day, gaining 8%. Apple finally reversed its decline, following the news of Steve Jobs’ temporary departure. After Friday’s slide, Bank of America fell again >

Anyway, the real party starts tomorrow, when we get news like Case-Shiller, and the State of the Union. There’s also an FOMC meeting that starts tomorrow, and ends Wednesday.

