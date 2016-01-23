OIL SPIKES, STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

Oil!

Oil entered a bull market — defined as a 20% rally from recent lows — on Friday while stocks bounced back to finish the week higher for the first time this year.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,082, +200, (+1.2%)

16,082, +200, (+1.2%) S&P 500: 1,905, +37, (+2%)

1,905, +37, (+2%) Nasdaq: 4,588, +116, (+2.6%)

4,588, +116, (+2.6%) WTI crude oil: $32, +8.5%

And now, the top stories on Friday:

