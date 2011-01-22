Tech Stocks Crushed, Gold Tanks, And The Dollar Gets Hammered: Here's What You Need To Know

After a pretty hectic week, things ended pretty quietly.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: +47.49

NASDAQ: -15.09

S&P 500: +2.59

And now the top stories:

It was pretty quiet all around. After a lot of dramatic moves over the last several days, Asia didn’t do too much, though the mood is decidedly negative, and the more frontier-y markets, like Indonesia got hit really hard.

Europe, on the other hand, is on fire. There’s no hard news, but stocks and the currencies had a great day. For whatever reason, the fears over sovereign debt just aren’t that intense right now. Go figure.

In the US we got two big earnings reports in the morning. GE’s were excellent and the stock had a huge day (helped in part by Obama’s appointment of Jeff Immelt as his jobs czar). Bank of America, on the other hand, were weak after ho-hum earnings.

The big losers today: big tech. Google fell. Apple fell. Netflix fell. The big rare earth name MolyCorp got hammered.

And again, the big story is the dollar getting hammered, and the euro rallying, which is taking out sceptics left and right.

For more on the stresses facing Bank of America, see Chris Whalen’s presentation here >

